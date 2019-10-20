NORFOLK, Va. — Meet 10-year-old Oscar. Don't let his age fool you—he's a big ball of energy!

He enjoys treats and cuddling and playing. Oscar was rescued two months ago roaming the streets but now he's thriving and recovering.

Oscar is ready to settle into his forever home.

If you're interested in this good boy visit the Rainbow Animal Rescue website.

