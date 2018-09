Angela Maxwell from the Bunny Hutch in Virginia Beach brought into the studio guinea pig Pocky.

Pocky, a male, is available for adoption at the Bunny Hutch.

Pocky​​​​​​​ is a year old, and his breed is called "Abyssinian" or as the Bunny Hutch said "means that I have a cool hairdo."

You can see Pocky's full profile and adoption information here.

