NORFOLK, Va. — The Cat Corner in Hampton brought in Romeo and Ariel.

Both cats are ready to be adopted.

Romeo is a senior cat who is loving and pretty chill. The Cat Corner is hoping Romeo will be adopted by someone who is older--maybe with grandkids!

Little Ariel is a young 7-month-old kitten who is full of energy.

She is good with dogs and loves cuddles.

The Cat Corner is offering a special through this month—you can get half off adoption costs.

To find out more about Romeo, visit his profile here.

To find out more about Ariel, visit her profile here.

