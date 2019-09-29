NORFOLK, Va. — Meet snakes Drogon and Rhaegal from The Bunny Hutch in Virginia Beach.

These two snakes are young and looking to be adopted. They will grow to be 9 to 12 feet.

Drogon the Red-Tailed Boa is is a Colombian Red-Tailed Boa morph who came to the shelter when he was only a day old.

He was born on July 17 and has been handled every day since then. So, he is very used to human contact.

