Wyatt is a three-year-old hound who was found abandoned. He's now ready to be adopted.

Wyatt has been in a foster home and he's slowly learning how to be a good boy.

He's good with other dogs. He's very energetic and doing really well with training.

He loves children, too, but he probably needs a home with older children.

To learn more about adopting Wyatt, visit Rainbow Animal Rescue's website.

