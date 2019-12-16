Spaying and neutering your animals, not exactly a conversation we enjoy having but almost every dog and cat owner goes through it.

Chesapeake Veterinarian Doctor Denette Cooke says this procedure comes with numerous benefits to overall pet health.

"Spayed or neutered dogs live longer lives than intact dogs. The females have less chance of mammary cancer and uterine cancer or uterine infections and the males have less chance of testicular cancer."

So what is the best age to spay or neuter your pet? Well, that depends on if you have a male or a female. Here's why.

Dr. Cook explains, "Historically we would say 6 months, the average female dog will go into heat at 7 months but generally that is not true. Many of our large breed dogs don't go into heat until 9, 10, 11 months, our small breed dogs maybe after a year."

Dr. Cooke says to try and let your female dog get older before spaying, again based on breed.

What about our males?

"In males, usually they don't show any nuisance behavior until we get to over a year, year-and-a-half is usually when a male starts to become more like I call it teenage boy. They stop listening to mom and dad, they don't come when called, they're looking out the window trying to protect the house, they stop being puppies and become more protective." Dr. Cooke says.

This extra time allows our larger breed pups to get skeletally mature, have their growth plates fully close.

Recent studies show intact golden retrievers had less ACL tears and less orthopedic problems.

So once again - your veterinarian will determine the best path for your pet.