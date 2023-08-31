Former 13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis' dog Bentley passes away

Bentley, who used to have his very own weekly segment here on 13News Now, has crossed the rainbow bridge.

NORFOLK, Va. — We have some sad news to share from 13News Now's extended family.

Former 13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis announced that his beloved golden retriever, Bentley, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Bentley was Tim's best friend for many years, and during his time at WVEC, Bentley was the star of his own weekly pet-centric on-air segment "Bentley's Corner," later renamed "Bentley and Friends".

"There wasn't a mean bone in his body. A true love bug he was. His soul is so pure and his light so bright," Tim wrote in his message on Bentley's passing.

"I am SO grateful to have had the opportunity to share him with all of you. Many of you would message me about how much you loved seeing him on TV with me and many of you would even still post/message me since I've moved to Texas asking about him. That's the reason I wanted to write this note, to be real with you all and share one last bit of Bentley with you."

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Tim and his family in this difficult time.

This is a very difficult post to write. Yesterday, our sweet, sweet boy Bentley crossed the rainbow bridge. We are... Posted by Tim Pandajis on Thursday, August 31, 2023