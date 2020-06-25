Tradition Brewing in Newport News to feature four adoptable dogs on beer cans

Tradition Brewing of Newport News is teaming up with the Animal Aid Society of Hampton by featuring four adoptable pups on its beer cans.

The brewery says it's a creative way to help homeless dogs find their fur-ever homes.

The "Chasin' Tail Pale Ale" will be released during the Fourth of July weekend.

The specialty brew will highlight the dogs available for adoption at the shelter. Each dog will have their picture and bio displayed on their own label in each 4-pack of 16-ounce cans.

Let's meet the pups who will be on display!

Meet Adelaide

Meet Tesla

Meet Waylon

Meet Wrangler

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Animal Aid Society.