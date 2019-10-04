VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control is trying to track down an exotic cat's owner.

On Wednesday around 8:15 a.m., crews responded to the 2300 Block of Shore Drive because someone spotted an exotic cat. Animal Control searched the area and found tracks, however, they were not able to locate the cat.

The cat is believed to weigh about 25 pounds and has long legs, making it about 25 inches tall at the shoulders.

The feline was wearing two collars. Animal Control is asking the cat owner to contact them at (757)385-6581.

If it is an owned cat, it may be social with humans, however, Animal Control does not suggest the public approach or interact with the animal. It is encouraged to call Animal Control dispatcher at (757)385-5000 and report the location information for an officer to respond.

This type of cat is known to eat small rodents such as mice and squirrels as well as small birds.