VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're five months out from the next Something in the Water and there's no word just yet on a lineup.

But what we do have is a pretty sweet preview of what attendees can expect for the next festival, which will be a week long this time around.

Pharrell Williams was in town to give remarks on his vision for the new Dome site project in front of Virginia Beach City Council.

While in council chambers, he revealed the themes for each day of the festival week.

He says there's something in it for everyone. A celebration of life, otherwise known as Health and Wellness Day, will be held Monday.

Tuesday is Tech Day. Then it's Women's Day Wednesday followed by Food and Wine Day which will spotlight the best food and wine from around Hampton Roads and the world. Then comes Job Fair Friday with the concerts wrapping up the entire festival for the weekend.

Pharrell also touched on the mass shooting at the Municipal Center on May 31 since festival organizers received their permits from Building 2.

Tickets for non-locals go on sale on Nov. 15 and the festival lineup is expected to be released on Nov. 12.

