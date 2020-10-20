Pixie post: Fairy letters offer advice, respite in Norfolk

More than 700 letters have arrived for the fairies who live beneath a crape myrtle in journalist and children’s author Lisa Suhay's yard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fairy tree village with a mailbox welcoming correspondence appeared in July outside a Norfolk home. Word spread online and now youngsters arrive wearing pixie wings or princess gowns and a website connects children who live farther away.

Since then, more than 700 letters have arrived for the fairies who live beneath a crape myrtle in journalist and children’s author Lisa Suhay's yard.

There are worries about the coronavirus. And complaints about school. Some express gratitude. Many wish for peace.

Responses come from the likes of the Fairy Godmother, Fairy Queen Lysandra and Tinker Bell.