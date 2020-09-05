Plan a night of virtual trivia with friends

It's an easy way to fill the time while social distancing at home.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is still in effect, and that means we’re still looking for ways to fill the time social distancing at home.

This weekend, why not try out a trivia night with your friends?

The bars and restaurants can’t seat you for their weekly trivia events, but getting a group together through apps like Google Hangouts or Zoom is easy and free.

Once you get your group together, here are some quick tips to make sure your trivia night runs smoothly.