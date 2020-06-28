Portsmouth community promotes unity through pop-up shop event

Hampton Roads African American Business owners organized the event to promote equality.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Saturday, a group of 48 business owners picked up an old trend of pop-up shops across Hampton Roads.

The organizer of the event in Portsmouth, Amber Atkins, said it was an effort to get some extra cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atkins explained all of the vendors are African American-owned businesses and this is a good way to promote equality.

"We're all coming together, we're all one. We're all brothers and sisters," said Atkins.

During the event, Yolanda Jones sold jewelry. Jones emphasized the importance that this type event will have on the community.

"To show our children everything is not all bad and no matter where you come from as long as you put your mind to it, you can do it," said Jones.

It seemed like Jones' message carried on. Emonie Helm is a young entrepreneur making and selling her own lip gloss.

"I think I can change girls lives and they can feel pretty if they don't feel pretty. So I make them feel like they're meant to be," said Helm.