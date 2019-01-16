PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Military families across the country have come together to sign a petition to fight for their large dogs to fly.

The petition has nearly 120,000 signatures, and it is growing each day. Dog-owner Emily Sanders said it needs to be signed.

Sanders and her husband just got a permanent change of station to Guam, and because of new rules with United Airlines, her two large German shepherds can’t get on the plane.

"I personally can't imagine leaving my dogs behind. We don't get a choice in when we go, and we don't get a choice in when we have to be there,” said Sanders.

Sanders’ dogs, Nautia and Phoenix, are eight-years-old. They’ve always traveled with their family, but United Airlines no longer accepts crates taller than 30 inches, including the 700 series crates.

Sanders dogs fit in the 500 series, but United Airlines said pets must "stand and sit without their head or ear tips touching the top."

Sanders said her dogs fit in the 500 series, but they aren’t allowed to travel in those crates because her dogs' ears are so high they touch the top of the 500 series crate. She said they can't take another flight.

"The reason United is making me take a 700 series crate is because my dogs have four-inch ears. We have to take United because it's the only airline that will service to Guam,” said Sanders.

Sanders said United is the only option for dog travel for many countries, and the only other option is expensive foreign airline pet shipping.

"Cost is over 6,000 per pet, and the nearest airport we can fly out of is Dulles,” said Sanders. Sanders has a GoFundMe page to hit that goal, a goal that many can't meet.

“There are people that are telling us that they had to leave their dogs behind, they had to re-home them. I have to make sure my dogs get there because they're a part of my family,” said Sanders.

