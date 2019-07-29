PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Neighbors in a Portsmouth apartment complex said they’re upset because they didn’t have running water all weekend long. Neighbor Frannie Vaughan said Mt. Hermon Village is an apartment complex serving senior citizens and people with disabilities, and that they didn’t have running water for three days.

"Just by the grace of God, I had some water in the refrigerator to drink. It's awful, it's hot, and without water it's kind of rough,” said Vaughan. Vaughan said she soon realized she's wasn't the only neighbor without water.

"I was going around to see if anybody else was without water, and they don't have any water either. But I had enough water in the refrigerator. I always try to keep some containers full of water just in case, because it happened before,” said Vaughan.

Neighbor Anna Clark said she said she’s independent, but that others in the complex are dependent on help, and a lack of water was hard for them. But Clark said that she’s she makes sure her home is always stocked with water.

"I try to keep a supply on hand, because the hurricane season is getting ready to come, you never know when the lights are going to go out," said Clark. But Vaughan said as the days have passed, she has less stored water and that she still hadn’t heard from the complex when the water would get turned back on.

"You can't get nobody when you call. I had enough water to wash up to put clothes on to go put clothes on to go to church this morning, but when I got home, I didn't have any water still,” said Vaughan.



