'Princess For A Day' program back after pandemic hiatus

It's a pageant aimed at empowering girls, but there's no competition. This year, organizers are re-launching the effort with safety measures in place.

NORFOLK, Va. — It might be something a few girls want when they’re younger: to be a princess for a day.

They can still get that chance now that the "Princess For a Day" program is back for the fourth year, after a year-long pause of in-person activities.

“It’s to remind girls that they are beautiful just the way they are," the program's executive director Coressa Williams said. “Each girl can walk away knowing: 'I’m empowered, I’m amazing, I’m beautiful, I’m powerful just the way that I am.'”

Williams said the program’s relaunch is about getting back to normal. The pandemic affected everyone. Over the past year, she stayed connected with parents and participants -- just like everyone else -- virtually.

“Once March happened and the shutting down all over. We knew then, it pretty much wasn’t going to happen," Williams said. “We still made sure we stayed connected because we understand that they internalize how amazing they are. So to leave them an entire year could have been a little devastation.”

But this summer, the program is making a comeback, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

“Because we’re still coming out of the pandemic, we want parents to be assured and feel very comfortable that this is going to be done safely," Williams said. “Each girl, their seating will be 6 feet apart, masks will be required but they still get to rock the runway. They still get to do the princess wave.”

It’s not a typical pageant because nothing is a competition. The program is designed to build confidence, and help girls celebrate their uniqueness.

It’s months of training on poise and elegance that ends with a red carpet walk and a crowning ceremony, in the summer.

The program is aimed at girls between 3 and 17 years old. Training begins in a month, on May 1.