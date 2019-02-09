Many Red Cross volunteers from Hampton Roads are in Florida now getting ready for Hurricane Dorian to hit. Red Cross spokesman Anthony Tornetta said that the teams had to be prepared to move at any time because the storm may shift.

"If it makes landfall in Florida, we'll be ready. We have pre-positioned teams and trailers and we've identified evacuation centers and shelters. But we're also prepared if it hits Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina," said Tornetta. Tornetta said the Red Cross teams are mobile and can take the supplies to whichever states are impacted.

“We have more than 60 tractor trailers full of equipment: cots, blankets, food, clean-up kits. These are supplies to last for evacuation centers and shelters and as we start the recovery process moving forward afterwards," said Tornetta. Tornetta said that even after the hurricane passes by, Red Cross teams would stay in the impacted areas.

"We will be here in the weeks and months ahead. As long as people need Red Cross assistance, we'll be on the ground supporting,” said Tornetta. But Tornetta said that if your area gets a mandatory evacuation, you need to listen.

"We want you to heed those warnings and get out. So, plan now to figure out where your evacuation is going to be what your route is, and where you're going to stay. That's going to be your life saving plan,” said Tornetta. And Tornetta said that the Red Cross is always looking to dd more volunteers.

"90% of our workforce are volunteers, they literally drop everything at home, and they run into disaster-impacted areas and help. But if you don't have time to do that, consider making a blood donation,” said Tornetta.

