Red Cross teams in Hampton Roads are mobilizing trucks, food and supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The members packaged supplies and loaded trucks so that if they’re needed, everything would be ready. Local volunteer Becky Hampton said that their team is working with city leaders to be prepared to open shelters.

"Right now we're coordinating with our partners -- the schools and the government -- to make sure that we know if we have to open shelters,” said Hampton.

Hampton said that they’re also mobilizing trucks that would be able to go from door to door for individuals who didn’t go to shelters.

"When people have no power, they have no way to get food. We'll go in the trucks and we'll serve meals,” said Hampton. Supplies like hygiene kits and cleaning supplies will be made available inside the trucks for those impacted by floodwaters.

"We're able to give them comfort kits to get them through, so their hygiene is taken care of with toothpaste and shampoo. And the cleaning supplies would come with a bucket with a mop,” said Hampton.

Executive Director for the Coastal Chapter for the American Red Cross Marissa Nihill said that the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and that now especially, they could use donations.

"We also ask that you have a seven-day supply of the medicine that you might need, a battery-operated radio — you might not be able to charge your cell phone, so having communication and staying informed is critical,” said Nihill.