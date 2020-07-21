x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

life

Renderings released of planned Portsmouth casino

The city of Portsmouth and Rush Street Gaming released mockups of the proposed casino called Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth just released renderings showing what the proposed casino gaming facility will look like.

Portsmouth is still moving forward with plans to build a casino right off Victory Boulevard. The mockups show the full layout of the gaming, conference and hotel complex that's being called Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The casino is supposed to feature a full lineup of slots, table games and poker. Several new restaurants and a hotel and conference space will be located inside and around the complex.

It's also expected to bring 1,300 permanent positions and approximately 1,400 construction jobs.

Credit: City of Portsmouth, Rush Street Gaming

This partnership between the city and Rush Street Gaming was announced in November 2018. In May, city councilmembers approved a development proposal that had been in the works for more than a year to name the gaming company its preferred casino gaming operator.

Rush Street has also been pre-certified by the state Lottery Board to operate a casino in Virginia.

All that's left is the referendum vote on Nov. 3 where citizens will decide whether to allow casino gaming in the city or not.

Credit: City of Portsmouth, Rush Street Gaming

RELATED: Portsmouth city council approves casino development proposal

RELATED: Virginia House of Delegates passes bill that legalizes casino gambling in Portsmouth, Norfolk

RELATED: Hampton Roads casinos one step closer to reality after Senate committee passes casino gambling bill

RELATED: Casino, arena projects would succeed with more regional collaboration, says ODU economist