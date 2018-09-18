LUMBERTON, N.C. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Days after starting their animal rescue mission in flood-ravaged North Carolina, Mainers Brent Scott and Sam Woodman saved a pup that was left behind by her owners in Hurricane Florence.

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE

The rescue was captured on Scott's Facebook Live. As soon as the pair shows up, the dog instantly starts wagging her tail and giving the men puppy kisses. The two have named the dog 'Flo' and plan on bringing her back with them to Maine.

Brent Scott

Scott says she was left behind a pretty rough neighborhood that had been badly flooded.

The three are expected to start their journey back to Maine Monday.

