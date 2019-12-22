VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s pretty much a given this time of year. Hop in the car, and you quickly will find yards decorated for the holidays. But, one display in the Windsor Woods section of Virginia Beach stands out from the pack.

The life-size Nativity scene showcases homemade pieces Kay and Keith Richie crafted with love.

The couple started the display about 15 years ago and add to it each holiday season. This year, they added shepherds to the scene.



Some things the Richies repurpose hold a lot of sentimental value. They used Kay’s turquoise prom dress for one Wise Man’s outfit.

They also have used jewelry.

"The one Wise Man also has a broach that belonged to my mother," Kay said.

It’s a shared project, but their roles are cut-and-dry. Keith, a retired Navy veteran, is the builder. Kay is the seamstress.



"My wife has a Nativity that is inside in our house that we've used as the master plan, if you will," Keith said.

RELATED: Watch where you're shining those holiday laser light displays

Giant figures in the scene and delicate details catch the eyes of people who visit the neighborhood and the eyes of those who live in it.

"I can see it from every window in the front of my house,” said the Richies' next-door neighbor Doris Naugle. “So, whenever I want a pick up, I just walk to the window and look out because that is the true meaning of Christmas.”



That "pick up" wasn't always there during the past decade and a half.



"I had breast cancer,” Kay said. “Probably about two years we took off during that for recovery time, when I had chemo and radiation."

Kay and Keith Richie stand outside their home in the Windsor Woods section of Virginia Beach, Va.

13News Now

Today, Kay is a five-year survivor. She said she is blessed to carry on her favorite tradition with her soulmate of 53 years.



"Continue on with our Nativity,” Kay said.

“With our story,” Keith added.

“Yes, and with our story, we want to share with everyone," Kay said.

RELATED: Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power

The Richies hope their hard work is a gentle reminder that this time of year isn't all about presents.



"A lot of people drive by,” Keith said. “We are hoping maybe with this publicity, maybe a few more will come by and see what the true meaning of Christmas is and warm their hearts."



The Richies will keep their display up through the first weekend of 2020. It's at 604 Fox Hollow Lane in Virginia Beach.