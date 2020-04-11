Retiring Virginia Beach mail carrier gets a sweet sendoff

People in the Thoroughgood neighborhood came out to show their thanks for Colon "Bo" Bolden. They had signs, balloons, cards, and gifts.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach neighborhood came together on Wednesday to celebrate their retiring mail carrier.

We're told Bolden is a veteran who's retiring from his second career now.

Seeing the outpouring of support from his community, Bolden became overwhelmed with emotion.

"It's tough for me to say anything right now," he said, before tearing up.

"Aww, enjoy your retirement!" a neighbor cheerfully responded.