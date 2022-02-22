Riverside Healthcare dresses babies in 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween costumes

You can see how much the new parents loved the surprise by the looks on their faces as they beam down at their bundles of joy.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families welcoming new babies at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a sweet treat this week: staff dressed their little ones up in knitted Halloween costumes.

"With the theme of 'Barnyard Bash,' families experienced a few oink-oink’s here, moo-moo’s there, and a couple little farmers to oversee the crew," a spokeswoman wrote.

You can see how much the new parents loved the surprise by the looks on their faces as they beam down at the barnyard babies.

Check out some of the heartwarming photos from the Women & Infant Unit and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Riverside Regional Medical Center below: