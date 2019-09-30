VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday morning, at the intersection of Shore Dr. and Diamond Springs Road, a woman captured a video of a road rage incident.

Kari Williams said that she captured the situation while riding in the passenger seat of her mom’s car.

"I was like, I'm not driving this time, I'm getting this on video and someone has got to see this. Also, I think something should be done to the lady that did this,” said Williams.

Williams said that the white car pictured followed the black car all the way up Shore Drive and that once they hit the intersection, the woman in the white car attempted to box the black car in and hit at the windows.

"I saw the white SUV fly over to the black car in the turn lane and she got right up next to him. It felt like forever because what I was witnessing was crazy,” said Williams. Williams said that the moment was especially scary because her 81-year-old grandmother was driving her young son in the green truck, right beside where the altercation took place.

"They were right next to them when the lady was arguing and it was really scary because I didn't know what they were going to do and I didn't want them to hit my grandmother's truck with my kid inside,” said Williams.

Williams said that she called police and that she hoped both drivers are caught.

"It's super dangerous because you're not only endangering yourself, but you're endangering everybody around you who are innocent people that have nothing to do with the situation,” said Williams.

Tidewater AAA spokeswoman Georjeane Blumling said that the incident caught on tape, is in fact road rage, and gave advice on what to do in this situation.

"Don't engage them, if you can, get away from them. If you're concerned about your safety, it's important that if you're going to stop or pull of that you make sure you're in a public area or maybe drive to a police station or some place you feel safe. So that they can't get out and do any bodily harm,” said Blumling.

