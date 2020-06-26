Rosie's Gaming Emporium to reopen on July 1

All bets are on starting July 1 for anyone interested in swinging by Rosie's Gaming Emporium!

HAMPTON, Va. — A popular gaming center in Virginia is set to reopen right as Virginia rolls into Phase 3.

The Colonial Downs Group announced that Rosie's Gaming Emporium will reopen on July 1. Locals can get their gaming fix at the location in Hampton, which first opened in October 2019.

There will be some guidelines in place for guests and employees that Rosie's officials are calling the "Extra Care" program:

Face coverings will be required for all guests and team members.

All guests and team members will have their temperature screened before they enter the emporium. No one with a temperature of 100.4 or above will be allowed inside.

Crowd shields have been installed at all guest service stations.

Gaming areas, restaurant seating, betting terminals and team member workstations have been rearranged to adhere to adequate physical distancing.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been enforced for equipment.