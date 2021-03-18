Samaritan House mourns former employee who was killed in Norfolk

Alicia Hereford worked at the Samaritan House in 2019. Last week, Hereford and her daughter were murdered in Norfolk.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Samaritan House is mourning the loss of one of its former staff members. Alicia Hereford worked at the Samaritan House in 2019.

Norfolk police say Hereford and her daughter, Morgan Bazemore, were shot and killed last week by Kenyatta Jones.

Domestic violence has taken the lives of people of all ages and now, the Samaritan House is mourning one of its former staff members.

"We were just saddened to hear about the murder of Alicia Hereford and her daughter Morgan," said Samaritan House Executive Director Robin Gauthier. She believes Hereford and her Bazemore were killed by an act of domestic violence.

“We were just devastated to find out that she fell victim to domestic violence and Morgan’s boyfriend, who has allegedly been abusive, killed not only Morgan but Morgan’s mother,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier explained more action is needed to stop the violence among minorities.

“African-American women and women of color are killed at a disproportionate rate from domestic violence... two and a half times the rate of any other race," said Gauthier.

Gauthier said they have seen an increase in calls from domestic violence victims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we saw was that abusers were hovering over their victims a little bit more than usual because they were home more," said Gauthier.

The Samaritan House typically spends about $30,000 to house victims in hotels when their shelter is full. Gauthier said from 2019 to 2020 in the months from July to March, the shelter spent only $29,000. But in 2020-2021 they had an increase in spending more of $157,820.

“How many more Black women have to die before we do something about this?" she asked.