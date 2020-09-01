NORFOLK, Va. — Every Thursday inside Sentara Norfolk General, 91-year-old Jean Parker and 84-year-old Shirley Partos volunteer in the Heart Hospital.

It’s been their routine for more than 30 years. Every time, the two ladies push around a “comfort care cart,” full of goodies to give to patients.

The gifts are paid for by the hospital but distributed by the two volunteers.

“They (patients) love it, it’s like Christmas,” said Parker. “Just things to pass the day, the days get long there.”

Parker said she understands how long time can feel while hospitalized. “I had a major heart attack -- the widow-maker -- most people don’t survive,” said Parker.

She didn’t believe she would make it. “Even gave me the last rites,” she said.

With a second chance at life, she’s using her time to pay it forward.

“Here I am 34 years later, and in a month and a half I’ll be 92,” said Parker.

Partos said she lets Parker do the talking. “She can relate to almost any of the patients; whatever they’ve got, she’s had it,” said Partos.

However, Partos said what she sees and feels by volunteering with Parker is life-changing.

“Thirty-something years and she’s still going. I mean, that gives me faith and hope that I can be going too,” she said.

It’s a reminder that life’s not just a matter of rolling with the hard times, it’s about giving to others every chance you can.

“If one person you feel you have helped some, you just feel great the rest of the day,” said Parker.