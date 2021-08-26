Complications: Several area high schools canceling games due to COVID-19

With the Delta variant increasing, officials say COVID is to blame for the cancellations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from April 30, 2021.

COVID-19 is forcing some school divisions to cancel games.

From one Hampton Roads football team to another, the biggest competition and safety risk right now is COVID.

“On sports, they can be close contact, and so if you have an individual who is positive on the team, then you are going to have to quarantine, ” said Dr. Nancy Welch.

Dr. Nancy Welch is the health director in Chesapeake and is the acting health director in Virginia Beach. She says close contact sports can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“When you don’t wear a mask and when you’re not even three-feet apart and you’re playing football, for example, or some of these close contact sports and that’s how it spreads, ” explained Welch.

Leaders with Virginia Beach City Public Schools canceled two Princess Anne high football games: One against Kempsville on Friday night and the other against Salem on September 2nd. Officials say it’s due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19.

They said if you bought tickets for the two Princess Anne High School football games, you should receive a refund to your debit or credit card account within five days.

“The delta variant is increasing and it’s now 90% of the cases,” Welch said.

Newport News school leaders said the game Friday between Heritage High and Denbigh High is canceled. They said a few players tested positive and other teammates needed to quarantine.

The Gloucester versus Hampton game this week is also off. Gloucester school leaders say they canceled due to injuries and COVID quarantines.

Leaders at Poquoson High School said a COVID issue at Southampton High School caused the cancellation of their two football games on Thursday and Friday.