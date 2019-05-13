VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the country's most popular fast-food burger joints is set opened its doors Wednesday in the Town Center area.

Shake Shack is located in the Columbus Village shopping center right off Constitution Drive.

Shake Shack is a critically-acclaimed restaurant known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers. With this new opening, the restaurant also will launch some locally unique frozen custards called King Neptune's Swirl, Shark Attack and, Pie Oh My.

The first 100 people in line when doors opened at 11 a.m. receive a custom Virginia Beach tote bag filled with Shake Shack swag.

