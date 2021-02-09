Amazon announces Black Friday deals

The Black Friday 48-hour deal event starts on Thanksgiving and runs through Black Friday, Nov. 26.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video accompanying this story is a Sept. 2021 report on Amazon's hiring announcement to increase staffing for the holidays.

Amazon announced its Black Friday shopping deals on Monday, boasting that it will offer "more...deals than ever before."

The online seller will start its offers on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

Shoppers will have access to products from Amazon's featured brands like Samsung, Mattel and Instant Pot, plus Amazon’s independent selling partners. The 48-hour Black Friday event includes deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses, according to the company's announcement.

Oprah's Favorite Things returns for a seventh year, and offers 20% off select items on Oprah’s list through Dec. 31.

Experts' Gift Picks features "top picks from A-list celebrities like Jessica Alba, JoJo Siwa, gold medalist Suni Lee and influencer duo Aint Afraid, and media outlets including BuzzFeed and Refinery29, among others."

Luxury Stores Gift Guide features new arrivals from Clé de Peau Beauté and RéVive Skincare to La Perla and Missoni.

The Black Friday 48-hour deal event starts on Thanksgiving and runs through Black Friday, Nov. 26, while supplies last, through the Amazon shopping app, Amazon 4-star stores, Amazon Books stores or by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Most items purchased now can be returned by Jan. 31, 2022 with no fees.

Amazon Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season.

Customers can also watch livestreams on Black Friday via amazon.com/live or the Amazon Live shopping app on Fire TV. "Celebrities, influencers and experts" will offer product demonstrations and live chats.

Holiday Toys

Seasonal Fashion

Home Entertaining and Décor

Electronics

Beauty

Amazon Brands

Amazon Devices

Tools, Garden, and Automotive

Sports & Outdoors

Entertainment

Virtual Travel and Experiences

Delivery Options

Prime members in the U.S. can shop from more than 10 million items eligible for Amazon's Prime Free One-Day Delivery option. Prime members can also get delivery in as fast as five hours on select items, which ship from local fulfillment centers.

Customers can sign up now for a free 30-day trial of Prime at amazon.com/prime.