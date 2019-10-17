NORFOLK, Va. — Up against mega-companies like Amazon and Walmart it may still feel like a David versus Goliath situation for local small business owners.

But, local shops are getting a little more love thanks to Lisa Renée Jennings and Retail Alliance in Norfolk.

She brought the idea of a special month just for local business owners to the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

“They liked it and signed off on it,” said Jennings.

November 15 through December 15 is now considered “Buy Local Month” for all 17 Hampton Roads localities.

The HRTPO even established a special resolution for the region.

The split-month idea into December is to help local shops take advantage of the holiday shopping season.

Jennings said even shifting your spending 10% to local shops can go a long way.

“And that’s a multiplying effect,” said Jennings.