VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The National Retail Federation reports six percent of Americans don’t finish their shopping until Christmas Eve.

So plenty of big box stores like Target, Dollar Store and Walmart are staying open as people do their last-minute shopping.

Dian Bumpers told us that for her, shopping on December 24 is intentional.

“I love it, actually. It’s been a tradition with me,” she said. “It’s just a fun time and a happy time. I wish it could be like this all year round, actually.”

She believes Christmas Eve shopping the way to go.

“I just like the energy when you come out at the last minute and you find good deals also,” said Bumpers.

Turns out, she’s not alone.

Christy Hill agrees, “I think there’s a pretty big crowd.” She explained, “Many people like me, I work every day. So, I don’t have a whole lot of time.”

Packed parking lots certainly depended on where you stop to shop.

Shopper Caron Sanson said, “I’m surprised there’s not more. I figured it would be jamming up here right now.”

However, it meant Dustin Jones and his son jumped for joy while holiday shopping. “Like any father and son does, we wait until the last minute to shop,” Jones said.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 68 percent of holiday shoppers will likely shop the week after Christmas, between December 26 - January 1.

Also, more than half reported to the National Retail Federation that 55 percent of shoppers plan to return or exchange unwanted gifts or holiday items, within the first month after receiving them.

Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. In most cases, store names below link to retailers' websites.

Christmas Eve store hours:

Mall Hours:

Chesapeake Square: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MacArthur Center: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Military Circle: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pembroke Mall: Closes at 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Store Hours:

Apple: 10 a.m - 6 p.m., but the Apple Store in Woodmere is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CVS: Hours vary; click here to check your local store hours

Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

IKEA: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

JCPenney: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Now - 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m

Old Navy: 7 a.m - 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walgreens: All non-24- hour stores will stay open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will keep their regular hours.

Walmart: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day.