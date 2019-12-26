VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whether you’re inside at Target, Best Buy, or inside a mall there’s no denying the holiday shopping season is slowing down and the gift returning season is ramping up.

December 26 marks the start of the holiday gift return time. According to an online survey by Oracle, 77 percent of Americans plan to return some of their gifts this year.

Returns have become so common for the holiday, UPS even named a day after it. Surveys found that this year, holiday returns are expected to increase by 26 percent, compared to last year. That's on the busiest day, January 2.

"It's crazy,” said Niya Consolvo. "I’m not really surprised."

She’s returning a gift at Target and has a theory behind the increase in gift returns.

“People are repeating the same gifts and everybody shops at the same stores,” said Consolvo.

Gift returner Amanda Noon said she experienced that. "You just get multiple things, yeah."

She believes it's a sign of more people shopping, because of a strong economy. “Having more disposable income and being able to go out and buy those gifts is nice,” said Noon.

Ron Morgan was returning gifts he got for his daughters at Best Buy. He said he thinks it comes down to how you shop.

"Honestly we do most of our shopping online. So, when I do try to get something locally it does end up a return a lot, it seems,” said Morgan.

Regardless of what you're returning, expect more people in the line and remember it's the giver not the gift that counts.

"Obviously, it's the thought that counts," said Noon.

RELATED: Holiday shopping: Know these return policies before you buy