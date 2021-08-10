Goodwill accepting donations for back-to-school shopping

If you need affordable first day of school clothes or supplies you may want to visit your local Goodwill store. Donations are also welcome.

NORFOLK, Va. — The back-to-school season is approaching and Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia wants to make sure everyone has what they need.

Goodwill's mission has always been to change lives -- it's a great way to give back to the community in style. That means it's offering first day of school clothing and supplies with proceeds going towards a career training fund.

“With schools going back to in-person classes, it is important that students and families get back into a routine and have the right materials,” said Desmond Carter, Vice President of Donated Goods for Goodwill of Central.

“Goodwill makes it easy with a diverse selection of clothing and goods for everyone in the family at an affordable price while contributing to our communities by creating career opportunities for our neighbors," Carter added.

There will be a variety of items offered that students could use including art materials, musical instruments, sports equipment, lunch boxes and more. Additionally, you could donate those similar items to your local Goodwill store.

Both donations and purchases will benefit the career training fund as well as creating job opportunities in the community.

Click here, to find your nearest Goodwill store or donation center. The stores are open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.