If you're under 18, you'll need a chaperone during certain times at Lynnhaven Mall

The new rule comes after some fights broke out at Lynnhaven Mall the day after Christmas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lynnhaven Mall introduced a new rule that forbids kids and teenagers from walking around the shopping complex unaccompanied at certain times.

The Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program comes after some fights broke out at the mall the day after Christmas. Virginia Beach police said a group of teens kept fighting at the mall that evening.

The program requires anyone under the age of 18 to have a parent or adult who is at least 21 years old with them after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Trained public safety officers will be posted at all of the mall's entrances during PGR hours where they will check the IDs of anyone who appears to be under the age of 18.

People who are 18 and over will be offered an optional wristband to wear around the mall.

If someone can't provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old, an adult chaperone will need to be with them before they can enter the mall. One adult can chaperone up to four people and must remain with them at all times while they're at the mall.

The program will begin Friday, Jan. 1, and will be enforced throughout the entire property, including exterior entrances.

Valid ID includes a driver's license, state-issued identification card, military ID, school ID or a passport. It must include a photograph and date of birth.