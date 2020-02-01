NORFOLK, Va. — It’s officially the biggest day of the year for gift returns and people are putting shipping companies to the test.

UPS officials expect that on January 2, there will be a 26 percent increase in returned packages in comparison to last year.

Norfolk UPS Store Manager Patrick Isaacs said he believed that online shopping was a major reason for the increase.

“I think it’s because you don’t get to try your shoe on before you buy them, you don’t get to try that shirt on before you buy it. So that’s one of the biggest reasons, it’s mostly clothing or items that didn’t work, or might have gotten damaged in transit,” he said.

But UPS won’t be the only shipping store to see the growth. According to an online survey by Oracle, 77 percent of Americans plan to return some of their gifts this year.

“There are times when it gets a little stressful, but we do our best to keep our composure and make sure the customer has a great experience,” said Isaacs.

He added that in his six years at UPS, the crowds had never been so high.

“It’s almost incomparable. You talk to me six years ago and we probably had half the number of people, if not less than half, and it’s just grown exponentially."

