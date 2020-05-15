Lynnhaven Mall opens, but many stores inside are still closed

The Lynnhaven Mall reopened as part of Phase One in Virginia, but management said the mall hours are shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s the first day of Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase One reopening, and business owners across Hampton Roads have been looking forward to this day since they had to shut down two months ago.

Restaurants can serve guests outside, and shops can welcome people inside. In nearly two months, Lynnhaven Mall reopened its doors to shoppers. People said they waited a long time for this day, but said they were surprised when they found out not a lot of stores are currently open.

Only a small number of stores including Forever 21, Simply Southern and Mobile Care opened its doors. Bigger box stores like Macy’s and Dillard’s remained closed. Mall officials said more stores will open this weekend and into next week. Genesis Martinez ventured out on Friday to get a haircut. She said it’s not back to normal yet, but she’s glad to be out of the house.

She explained, “It feels good, but then it’s like man you have to come in there with a mask. I wish everything was like back to normal like you just go in have a good time, say 'Hey' to the people.”

Martinez said she doesn’t feel comfortable heading to a mall yet because she expects it to get busier as it gets closer to summer.

“I’m going to give it a couple of days and see how it goes and if I see that there are not that many cases, I might just start going more with my mask on,” she explained.

Denishia Williams had similar opinions to Martinez. Williams also got a haircut on Friday but said she is keeping her distance and is wearing a mask and gloves while inside.

“You have to be very mindful of others,” Williams said. “You have to be very observant. You can’t just go out here just because everything is opening back up. That is very not smart to do.”

Many stores are taking precautions to protect people who are shopping. At Lynnhaven Mall, only a few people are allowed in a store at a time, the staff is constantly cleaning, and hand sanitizer and masks are available for people.

“People do need this time to get out and enjoy themselves while they can but be very safe,” Williams said.