MacArthur Center to reopen to shoppers this week

The doors of MacArthur Center will open back up to shoppers, but the inside of the mall will look and operate differently while the pandemic continues.

NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center in Norfolk will reopen its doors after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mall supervisors will welcome shoppers back on Thursday, May 21, but they want them to be aware of some new guidelines that will be enforced to keep everyone safe.

First things first, business hours. From Monday to Saturday, the mall will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, mall hours will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All parking decks will be open, but patrons are asked to maintain six feet of distance between cars.

Mall operators also encourage shoppers to wear masks while inside. Even though it's not required, they note that some retailers won't allow customers to enter their stores if they're not wearing masks.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located at all mall entrances, restrooms and in the food court.

If you plan on visiting the mall, you're asked to call the retailers you plan to stop by for their hours and facemask requirements. You can find the store directory with the numbers of each retailer and restaurant here.

Individual stores might limit the number of people inside, but social distancing markers will be placed outside the stores where people can line up and wait their turn.

As for restaurants, some of them may open in different capacities. Interior seating won't be allowed per current state and local guidelines. Restaurants in the mall may also limit the number of people inside their spaces. Curbside pickup options are also available, but may be different for each restaurant and store.

The food court seating area will also be closed, but food court restaurants may open in different capacities. Shoppers are asked to call ahead to learn more about each restaurant's business hours.

Lastly, the mall will be limiting the number of bathrooms that will be available to shoppers for health and safety purposes.

The mall will continuously conduct enhanced cleaning procedures prior to opening each day. The janitorial staff will also be wearing masks and gloves.