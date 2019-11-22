Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving.

Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.

Open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Granddaddy store in Springfield, MO – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outlet Store in Springfield, Mo – open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Store in Foxborough, MA – closed Store at The Pyramid, Memphis, TN – open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Store in Atlantic City, NJ – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 8 a.m. Friday

Big Lots!: 7 a.m. - Midnight

Cabela's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

GameStop: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery

JC Penney: Open starting at 2 p.m.

Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country. Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and a handful of others won't open until midnight or later Friday morning.

Kohl's: Open at 5 p.m. (Some locations may open at a different time)

Macy's: Open at 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.

Target: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 7 a.m. Friday

Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours it will be open.

Local Malls and Businesses:

Lynnhaven Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MacArthur Center: Closed on Thanksgiving, open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Black Friday.

Norfolk Premium Outlets: The mall will open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and then reopen on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Patrick Henry Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, then open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets: Open Thanksgiving, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Closed on Thanksgiving

Abt

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

American Girl

Army and Air Force Exchange stores

At Home

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ's

Blain's Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Campmor

The Container Store

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dillard's

Guitar Center

Harbor Freight Tools

H&M Stores

Half Price Books

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Ikea

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)

Lamps Plus

Lowe's

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

Marshall's

Mills Fleet Farm

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Patagonia

Pier 1

Raymour & Flanigan

REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)

Staples

Stein Mart

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Stores

True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)

West Marine Stores

Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.