Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving.
Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.
RELATED: LIST: The best Black Friday deals of the season
RELATED: A panic-free 'I can't believe the holidays are here' gift shipping guide
RELATED: Black Friday 2019 ads: An early look at deals from top retailers
Open on Thanksgiving
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Granddaddy store in Springfield, MO – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Store in Springfield, Mo – open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Store in Foxborough, MA – closed
- Store at The Pyramid, Memphis, TN – open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Store in Atlantic City, NJ – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 8 a.m. Friday
- Big Lots!: 7 a.m. - Midnight
- Cabela's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
- GameStop: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
- No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery
- JC Penney: Open starting at 2 p.m.
- Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country.
- Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and a handful of others won't open until midnight or later Friday morning.
- Kohl's: Open at 5 p.m. (Some locations may open at a different time)
- Macy's: Open at 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.
- Target: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 7 a.m. Friday
- Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours it will be open.
Local Malls and Businesses:
- Lynnhaven Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- MacArthur Center: Closed on Thanksgiving, open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Black Friday.
- Norfolk Premium Outlets: The mall will open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and then reopen on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Patrick Henry Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, then open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Williamsburg Premium Outlets: Open Thanksgiving, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Closed on Thanksgiving
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- American Girl
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ's
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Campmor
- The Container Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard's
- Guitar Center
- Harbor Freight Tools
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe's
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Publix
- Marshall's
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pier 1
- Raymour & Flanigan
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
- West Marine Stores
Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.