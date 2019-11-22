Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving. 

Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.

Open on Thanksgiving

  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Granddaddy store in Springfield, MO – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Outlet Store in Springfield, Mo – open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Store in Foxborough, MA – closed
    • Store at The Pyramid, Memphis, TN – open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Store in Atlantic City, NJ – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Best Buy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 8 a.m. Friday
  • Big Lots!: 7 a.m. - Midnight
  • Cabela's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
  • GameStop: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery
  • JC Penney: Open starting at 2 p.m.
  • Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country.
    • Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and a handful of others won't open until midnight or later Friday morning.
  • Kohl's: Open at 5 p.m. (Some locations may open at a different time)
  • Macy's: Open at 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.
  • Target: 5 p.m. Thursday - 1 a.m. Friday. Reopening at 7 a.m. Friday
  • Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store for hours it will be open.

Local Malls and Businesses:

  • Lynnhaven Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, open Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • MacArthur Center: Closed on Thanksgiving, open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Black Friday.
  • Norfolk Premium Outlets: The mall will open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, and then reopen on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Patrick Henry Mall: Open Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to midnight, then open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Williamsburg Premium Outlets: Open Thanksgiving, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Closed on Thanksgiving

         

  • Abt
  • Academy Sports
  • Ace Hardware
  • American Girl
  • Army and Air Force Exchange stores
  • At Home
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ's
  • Blain's Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Campmor
  • The Container Store
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dillard's
  • Guitar Center   
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • H&M Stores 
  • Half Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
  • Lamps Plus     
  • Lowe's
  • Office Depot 
  • OfficeMax
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Publix
  • Marshall's 
  • Mills Fleet Farm   
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack 
  • Patagonia
  • Pier 1 
  • Raymour & Flanigan
  • REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
  • Staples 
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Stores
  • True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
  • West Marine Stores                                  

Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.