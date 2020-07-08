x
This weekend: Virginia's sales tax-free holiday

From Friday through Sunday, you can buy things like school supplies, clothing, shoes, and emergency prep items with zero sales tax.
NORFOLK, Va. — Your back-to-school shopping list may be different this year, but you can still save on some supplies this weekend.

The Virginia Sales Tax Holiday runs from Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9.

You can buy qualifying school supplies, clothes, shoes, and hurricane and emergency preparedness items, without paying sales tax.

There is a $20 max price for school supplies to qualify, so this probably won't help if you need a tablet or computer for remote learning. Qualifying items can be found on this list:

