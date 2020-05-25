To protect shoppers, Bodacious Bazaar in Hampton goes virtual

The event's Facebook page has a post where vendors have left their contact information, and shoppers can contact their favorite craftsmen directly.

HAMPTON, Va. — Shoppers looking forward to the annual Bodacious Bazaar in Hampton are in luck. Coronavirus hasn't squashed the opportunity to buy items from artists and other vendors.

This year, they'll just have to order their treasures virtually.

The bazaar is moving to Facebook, according to event organizers. The event's Facebook page has a post where vendors have left their contact information, and shoppers can contact their favorite craftsmen directly.

Snacks, Christmas decorations, wine, jewelry, art, clothing - the Bazaar boasts it all.

It may not be quite the same the one-stop shopping destination that the Hampton Roads Convention Center typically offers, but the good news is, you won't have the typical ticket fees.

Sandra Gardner, a spokeswoman for the Bodacious Bazaar, said this virtual event posed an opportunity for people to support the sellers they've enjoyed for years.