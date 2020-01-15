TOMORROW: ALDI officially opens store in Ghent

After the Farm Fresh in Ghent closed for business, the highly-anticipated ALDI grocery store is set to take its place.

It's been a few months in the making, but the ALDI store in Ghent is finally ready to open its doors to shoppers in Ghent.

The brand new store is pulling out all the stops for its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a "Golden Ticket" giveaway.

Staffers will give gift cards to the first 100 shoppers in line and they'll also have the chance to enter a giveaway to win a year's supply of free ALDI produce.

The opening starts at 7:50 a.m. on Thursday.

ALDI first submitted for a conditional use permit for the former Farm Fresh site on 21st Street more than a year ago. They gutted out the facility and began construction in the summer of 2019.

If you're a new ALDI shopper, make sure you have a quarter on you. You'll need it to rent a grocery store cart. But don't worry, you'll get the quarter back once you return the cart. ALDI also charges for grocery bags, which is why many shoppers bring their own recyclable bags.