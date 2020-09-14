Ways to save as grocery prices increase

We’re sharing four things you can do right now to save money when out shopping for food.

NORFOLK, Va. — The USDA forecasts that grocery prices will increase by three percent on average this year.

That means we’re spending more on groceries because of Covid-19.

1. Buying seasonal fruits and vegetables. Not only will they taste better, but their availability drives down their price. In Virginia, that includes apples, broccoli, squash, sweet potatoes, and cabbage, just to name a few.

2. Stick to store-brand items for your staples. You’ve probably heard this one before, but you can typically get the same quality at a lower price by keeping it basic. Things like frozen and canned fruit, baking mixes, bread, and spreads like jam and jelly are all good store-brand items.

3. Shopping frequently. Granted, you want to make sure you’re following COVID-19 guidelines, but regular visits help you save money because you know you’ll be back soon and won’t overspend on items you may end up wasting.