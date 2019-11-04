NORFOLK, Va. — Don't fret too much if you missed the grand opening of Norfolk's IKEA, it might have saved you some money.

With the help of some websites and blogs, we dug into which IKEA products are worth the money and which ones you should move on from.

WHAT TO BUY:

If your bedroom gets a little too much light or you want to be able to cover your living room windows to avoid a glare on the TV then the MARJUN blackout curtains are worth the money.

Reviews said the material is good, it blocks out the light, and the length works for most windows.

The POÄNG armchair is another product that is highly recommended on blogs and in the reviews. People said it was easy to put together, comfortable and a good price.

WHAT TO SKIP:

People who purchased the HEMNES bedframe, which costs $529, said the product isn't sturdy and the material isn't quality.

Another item where the reviews didn't match the price was the HAUGSVÄR hybrid mattress. While the product comes with a 25-year-warranty, people said it depressed quickly making it uncomfortable.