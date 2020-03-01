VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Were you the best Lego builder on your block as a kid? You might want to check out this party Smartmouth Brewing is putting on this weekend.

The brewing company is throwing a block party. Literally. They are putting on a Lego Blocks competition for the release of their new IPA called Brick Layer.

But wait, there's more.

To support Little Bricks Charity, which gives Lego sets to hospitalized children, Smartmouth is raffling off a Harley-Davidson Lego set at the party.

The party is on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smartmouth Pilot House at the Oceanfront. And you can bring the kids! The Lego tournament will be split into three categories:

Build-A-Beer (all ages)

Kids Freestyle (ages 12-17)

Juniors Freestyle (ages 0-11)

Admission to this event is free.

