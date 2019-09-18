LINCOLN, Maine — A Lincoln woman was surprised Wednesday by her daughter who had been stationed in South Korea for a year.

Kim Murray, a Walmart employee in Lincoln, knew her daughter Rebecca would be home soon but had no idea it was going to be Wednesday morning.

Rebecca and some friends decided, with the help of Walmart’s management, to surprise Kim at work. So, after a 32-hour flight, she did just that.

Rebecca said that thanks to the Walmart management her mom was able to leave work right after the reunion.

Kim received flower bouquets from her daughter for each of the holidays she missed while she was away.

She says she will be home until Oct. 1 when she will be moving to Fort Stewart in Georgia.

