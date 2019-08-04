VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach is holding a community preparation meeting about the music festival “Something in the Water,” on Monday night.

The meeting is called “Logistics for Locals” and the goal is to let locals know what to expect for the busy weekend, so they can plan accordingly.

The art and culture festival coincides with College Beach Weekend. There will be programming all the way from the Rudee Loop, to the Convention Center, to 31st Street. Many people like Billie Swearing are worried about potential traffic during the festival weekend.



"It's bringing a lot of money to Virginia Beach, but I don't know how much we can deal with the amount of people that's going to be down here. I don't know if the city's equipped from our outlook to be able to handle that,” said Swearing.

While some are worried about traffic, others have safety concerns.



“We all know what happens if you have a bunch of rowdy teenagers on the beach and music and drugs and alcohol might be present. That could prove to be super catastrophic,” said local Nina Wentt.

Others, like Nathan Moore, just want a full understanding of how the city is preparing for so many people at one time.

“How are you going to control the people, how are you going to divide the police force? I just don't know how the city is going to be able to handle that many people down here,” said Moore.

But the city said all of these questions will be answered at the community preparation meeting, along with other subjects.

Topics to be discussed include:

· Transportation and parking

· Safety and Security

· Access for Oceanfront residents, hotel guests, employees of businesses

· Where to get information

· Human Rights Commission Observer Program

If you want to go to the meeting, it will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (1000 19th Street) on Monday, April 8, 6:30 – 8 p.m. in Ballroom 1.