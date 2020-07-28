Spotted eagle ray born at Virginia Aquarium

Spotted eagle rays have only been born at nine other zoos/aquariums around the world.

Editor's note: The picture above is not of the newborn spotted eagle ray at the Virginia Aquarium.

The Virginia Aquarium welcomed a new addition to its family of spotted eagle rays.

A newborn spotted eagle ray was born at the aquarium on Monday, July 20. Staffers say this is a major milestone for the Virginia Aquarium because spotted eagle ray pups have been born at only nine other Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities around the world.

The newborn pup was born to mother, Sadana. The mother also passed a pup that didn't live past its birth. It is not uncommon for sharks and rays to be pregnant with multiple pups but have fewer remain viable through birth.

The live pup's gender as well as a naming contest will be announced within the next few weeks.

Newborn spotted eagle rays do not require parental care and are self-sufficient at birth.

Currently, the pup is in an off-exhibit quarantine area while staffers continue to closely monitor the diet, behavior, and welfare of the newborn animal.

Spotted eagle ray reproduction is exceedingly rare, and the typical gestation period can be from six to 13 months, so the Aquarium team collaborated with other facilities for advice from the beginning.

The Virginia Aquarium hasn't decided when it will move the pup into a larger exhibit.