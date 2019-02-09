VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said that they’re preparing for the State of the Bay discussion on Wednesday night.

The event is open to members of the public who sign up to go.

At the discussion, a panel of experts will discuss Bay restoration, clean water goals, agriculture and Bay cleanup, and the value of aquaculture.

The Director of the Hampton Roads Chesapeake Bay Foundation Christy Everett said everyone in the area has a stake in the bay.



"To keep pour water cleans means a good tourism industry. It means a good recreational fishing industry. It creates a value to our quality of life,” said Everett.

Everett said that one serious issue the Bay is facing is a nutrient run-off.

"Too many nutrients are running off our land, whether it's our farm fields or our cities. Algae gobbles up those nutrients, and then algae grows. But then it dies and decomposes; therefore, oxygen is taken out,” said Everett.

However, Everett said that nothing can grow in the dead zones, much less stay alive.

"Striped bass, oysters, crabs, they really depend on that oxygen of course to survive. And you just don't have clean, clear water, so you don't have underwater grasses, which are critical for habitat,” said Everett.

This Thursday, governors from Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington D.C. New York, and West Virginia are supposed to meet and push for Pennsylvania to reduce its pollution.

"Thursday morning is kind of a key time for all the states and Environmental Protection Agency to ask Pennsylvania to be held accountable,” said Everett.