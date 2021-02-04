"Stay vigilant" | Easter Sunday services will resume with changes at many churches

Many churches will hold in-person services for Easter with social distancing and health restrictions imposed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

This Easter Sunday, many churches are preparing for people in their pews for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lead many churches to close their doors.

“To come back together, we’re so excited that we can open up the church and do it,” Brenda Stevenson, the pastor of New Outreach Christian Center in Northwest Charlotte, told WCNC Charlotte's Tanya Mendis.

The sanctuary of the church now contains hand-sanitizing stations and stands with masks for those who enter.

“Stay vigilant,” Stevenson cautioned.

In Dilworth, the familiar call-and-response rituals echoed through Good Friday Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral.

“It’s a religious event that touches our souls and our light deeply and it’s important for us to come together,” Msgr. Patrick Winslow, chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte said. “It’s deeply meaningful, it’s consistent with our nature and who we are as people, but also consistent with our faith who we are as a family of believers.”

Last year, the Vatican ordered every Catholic church to cancel in-person services.

This year, a return but with changes.

“I’m thrilled that we can expect some gathering of the faithful,” Winslow said. “It is light years ahead of where we were last year.”

On Friday approximately 200 people attended the mid-afternoon services in Dilworth. The priests offered communion, but they sanitized their hands between families.

Though most people were not wearing masks, rows in the church were blocked off to help with distancing.

Winslow said the changes will feel odd at first.

“There will be empty pews in the churches which is simply never ever seen during Holy Week or especially Easter masses,” he said. “It is going to be a strange site but, nonetheless, a lot better than seeing an empty church as it was last year.”

The return of traditions will bring renewed hope, Winslow said.

“This is a season of hope and of joy and to see how it aligns so beautifully with this moment that we’re in, coming out of a rather challenging year that one might say is filled with a certain amount of darkness, it’s welcome and we’re glad to usher it in with the celebration of Easter,” he said.

Stevenson agreed but said she knows the challenges are still ongoing for many members of her church and community.

Many Charlotte churches are opening their doors for the first time in a year for #Easter. As they all make safety preps, some are also preparing to meet the needs of their community. At New Outreach Christian Center they’ll be giving away coats, food, Easter Baskets & toiletries pic.twitter.com/9wsj44gzdd — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) April 2, 2021

Easter Sunday service at New Outreach Christian Center will conclude with a massive giveaway for those in need. The church is collecting food, Easter baskets, coats for children, toiletries, and other necessities.

Stevenson said there’s no better season to give.